Sources of Knowledge Forum October 28-30 – “The Climate Is Changing: Will We?”

Submitted by Glen Estill

As this newspaper goes to print, Sophia, Zoe, Shaelyn, Shelby, Alex, Madison, and Beze, will school the Ontario government on climate, in a legal showdown that’s been years in the making. That’s right. On September 12–14 the Ecojustice youth climate lawsuit, Mathur et. al. v. Her Majesty in Right of Ontario, will finally reach its full hearing.

If you’ve been following the story so far, you’ll know that these seven young people should be proud, no matter the outcome. Already, this case has made Canadian history and could set a vital legal precedent for climate action across Canada — not just Ontario.

But it gets better. On October 29, Ecojustice lawyer Fraser Thomson, as well as Zoe, will be presenting on the case right here in Tobermory at the Sources of Knowledge Forum. You can have a front row seat to see and learn about real time climate action by the youth of our province.

This year’s conference theme is The Climate is Changing: Will We?

We are very excited with our line up of speakers! They will cover topics ranging from sustainable farming, to carbon management in forests, to stories of engagement with youth across Canada about climate action, to ecological economics. And we have our always popular movie night hosted by Stephen Scharper. Our keynote speaker is Dianne Sax, former Environmental Commissioner of Ontario, and rated as one of the top 25 environmental lawyers in the world. That’s right, in the world. Right here in Tobermory.

Dates: October 28-30

For registration and program, go to www.sourcesofknowledge.ca