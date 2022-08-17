Over 39 Artists In 22 Locations – Artist Studio Tour To Be Held August 27-28 

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Thirty-nine artists in 22 Studio locations will participate in the Bruce Peninsula Society of Artists’ Studio Tour on August 27 and 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m daily.

This popular annual event returns to the Northern Bruce Peninsula after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. Studio Tour Chair Charlene Jordan is thrilled that the Studio Tour is back this year. Jordan says that “this year there are more artists and more locations, and will feature over 20 new artists. “

The Art Studios are located throughout the Peninsula. Patrons will be able to enjoy the splendor of the Peninsula as they travel rural roads from Hope Bay to Tobermory, from Oliphant to Dorcas Bay, on both sides of the peninsula and many stops in between as they visit the artists in their studio environments.

Cedar Grove Farm Art Studio on Moore Street, Lion’s Head will feature three artists, watercolours by Julie Heinrichs; fibre art by Jo-Ann Miklaut; and crafts using wood, stones and other naturally sourced materials by Ann Rolfe.

The Studio Tour has partnered with Dining and Accommodations establishments offering a variety of meal options and accommodations for every budget throughout the weekend. The Studio Tour pamphlet has a detailed map and lists all the studio locations, accommodations and dining options. Be sure to pick up a pamphlet from a variety of area locations including the Artists Co-op Gallery in Ferndale or the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings in Lion’s Head.

For further information visit www.brucepeninsulaart.ca/studio-tour/ or email bpsastudiotour@hotmail.com