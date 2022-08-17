Reporter’s Notebook — MNBP Council’s July 25 and Aug 8 Meetings

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

July 25 Meeting

Northern Bruce Peninsula’s July 25 Council Meeting began with a presentation by Deepikaa Gupta and David Morris of Grey-Bruce Local Immigration Partnership (GBLIP). Their presentation and Council’s reactions are described in the Meeting Minutes (page 9 of this newspaper); their full PowerPoint can be found in the Meeting’s Agenda, online.

To find that presentation, go to northbrucepeninsula.ca then scroll down to the bottom right, where it offers a link to Agendas and Minutes. That link takes you to the civicweb site where EVERYTHING dating back to 2006 can be found. Scroll down to the bottom right section and select Council 22 July 25 under “Recent Meetings”. When the Agenda opens up, select “Agenda Package” to see all the supporting materials. It may take a few minutes to load, the Agenda for that Meeting ran to 164 pages. The link on page 1 of the Agenda takes you to the presentation package.

Speed Limits To Be Lowered

Council voted to reduce speed limits on Cape Hurd Road (Hwy 6 to McArthur Rd) and Belrose Road to 50 km/hr. At staff’s suggestion, they did not reduce the current 80 km/hr speed limit on McArthur Road; staff felt that road is wide enough to accommodate faster traffic. Staff also recommended against putting in the requested 4-way STOP sign at the intersection of Cape Hurd Road and McArthur Road.

Councillor Smokey Golden wondered aloud how much these reductions would accomplish without any enforcement. Public Works Manager Troy Cameron noted that the municipality has six radar speed displays which tell drivers how fast they are going. One of them could be used on Cape Hurd Road and McArthur Road. The centre line stand-up markers are quite expensive, he continued, but they do seem to be effective.

Under Correspondence, a letter from Barrow Bay Property Owners Association offered a status report on the fundraising efforts to dredge and reinforce the channel into Little Lake at Barrow Bay. The BBPOA have raised over $300,000 towards the project, but that still leaves a shortfall of more than $150,000.

August 8 Meeting

(Italicized text is quoted from MNBPs information release about the Meeting.)

Kyle Lougheed presented the proceeds of the Lion’s Head Lighthouse Fundraiser to Council, in the amount of $955.23, for the purpose of restoring the Lion’s Head Lighthouse. An additional $300.00 was donated for the restoration of the Lion’s Head Lighthouse by The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Council approved a road closure and parking requests on a section of Bay Street in Tobermory from September 23-25, 2022 for the Tobermory Trail Race Weekend Fundraiser for the Tobermory Primary Place Daycare.

Council approved a 5-year lease agreement with The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula for the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head commencing September 1, 2022.

Council approved an agreement with the Golden Dawn Seniors Home for the operation of a Shuttle Service within Lion’s Head from July 1, 2022 to October 15, 2022.

Staff were directed to review speed limits during the annual review for reduction on Dorcas Bay Road from Highway 6 to the Singing Sands Cross Walk.

Council deferred a correspondence item regarding the installation of a new playground in Tobermory until the 2023 Budget Review.

Staff were directed to report back with respect to access at Pine Tree Harbour (too much public access) and Paradise Drive (some residents want to use ATVs on shoreline access). There is a problem with too many cars parking at the end of Spry Road. Policies will need to be drafted for instances like these.

Tobermory Chamber of Commerce submitted a proposal for landscaping improvements around Little Tub Harbour in Tobermory. Council liked the idea but wanted to make sure to coordinate their efforts with the volunteers already in place. Spruce The Bruce money from Bruce County may be available. Mayor McIver commented “I would like to see this in the budget. It wouldn’t cost that much to make a big difference in appearance.”