CommunityMunicipal MNBP Recognized For Implementation of Age-Friendly Initiatives July 27, 2022 67 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint On July 11, 2022, MNBP Council was recognized by Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Support Advisory Action Committee (NBPCSAAC) representative, Sharon Colter, for the implementation of age-friendly initiatives in Northern Bruce Peninsula. The Municipality would like to thank the NBPCSAAC for their recognition as the Committee’s efforts within the community offer valuable resources for people within Northern Bruce Peninsula. Photo Credit: Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.