“Good To Go” Guided Meal Kits Available Now!

Submitted by Beige McIntosh, Food Security Facilitator, The Meeting Place Tobermory

Looking to learn about cooking with whole foods or try something new? If so, you’re in luck because The Meeting Place Tobermory is offering weekly guided meal kits at a pay what you can cost. Each Good to Go kit comes with an easy to follow recipe and all of the ingredients you need, alleviating the work of meal planning.

The recipes focus on plant based proteins and most have a gluten free option. The meals feature fresh organic produce from local farms as much as possible, and you can pick up in Tobermory or Ferndale.

For more information about the meal kits contact us at goodtogo.tmp@gmail.com or go straight to https://tobermorymeetingplace.com/food-programs/good-to-go/register/ to see upcoming meals and register.