Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. Report: Driver Charged With Impaired Driving

Media Release

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) On July 10, 2022, at 2:53 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Inter Township Fire Department, and Grey County Paramedic Services (PS) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Grey Road 17 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

The officer spoke with the driver of the motor vehicle and detected signs of impairment. The driver was assessed medically, and then placed under arrest and transported to a local police detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 24-year-old from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:

· Operation while impaired – 80 plus

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound later.

DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED AFTER COLLISION

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On July 8, 2022, at 9:33 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

The officer spoke with the driver of the motor vehicle and detected signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to a local police detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 71-year-old from Breslau, with the following offences:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

· Operation while impaired

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound later.