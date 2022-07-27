Rotary Pancake Breakfast This Weekend! Sunday, July 31st

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Our third Rotary Pancake Breakfast of 2022 will be held this coming weekend which will take place at the Rotary Pavilion next to Lion’s Head Beach on Sunday, July 31st between 8:30 and 11:00 AM.

As always, our Rotary Breakfasts include pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages and hash browns, as well as orange juice and coffee to drink. Due to inflation impacting prices of all breakfast ingredients (and the propane used to heat our grills), we had to increase our breakfast prices to $15.00 for adults and $7.00 for kids aged 12 years and under.

Rotary breakfasts are ‘cash only’ since there is limited/poor wifi/internet connectivity for e-transfers at the Rotary Pavilion down by the beach. As always, all profits from our Pancake Breakfasts go towards Rotary local community projects.

We encourage you to bring your own plate and cutlery if possible to help reduce waste from this breakfast event. In addition to table seating by the beach, there will be an option for breakfast pick-up for those wishing to take away their breakfast.

Once again, our sincere thanks to our corporate sponsors – Miners’ Maple Products (providing maple syrup for the pancakes) and Lion’s Head Beach Motel (providing the coffee) for their continuing support for our Rotary Pancake Breakfasts! Our newest corporate sponsor is Barbara Dirckx, RE/MAX Grey-Bruce Realty Inc. who contributes by covering the costs of placing advertisements for our Rotary Pancake Breakfasts in Bruce Peninsula Press! Thanks so much to our generous corporate sponsors for helping cover the costs of our Rotary Pancake Breakfasts!

And thanks to everyone who came out to our previous Pancake Breakfasts on Victoria Day and Canada Day weekends, and we hope to see you for breakfast this coming Sunday at the Rotary Pavilion down by Lion’s Head Beach!

Rotary Donates Hanging Baskets of Flowers to Golden Dawn

Rotary recently donated 10 hanging baskets of flowers (purchased locally from Peninsula Out of Doors in Ferndale) to brighten the gardens and outdoor patio area of Golden Dawn Seniors Home here in Lion’s Head. The photos taken just over a week ago show the baskets of flowers in full bloom in the summer sun!

Rotary Bars for Theatre Events at Rotary Hall

By the time this article appears in print, Rotary will have tended bars for the theatre production of ‘Falling: A Wake’ by Gary Kirkham, presented by Northern Bruce Theatre and The Inspired Acting Lab (University of Windsor), performed at Rotary Hall on the evenings of July 21st to 23rd, with a matinee performance on July 24th.

Rotary can run bars for local community events at Rotary Hall and Lion’s Head Arena, so contact any Rotarian if you have an upcoming event and would like us to help out.