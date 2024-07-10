Bruce Peninsula Spirit Singers Present “A Little Bit Country” July 13 & 14

Submitted by Denise Burnett

The Bruce Peninsula Spirit Singers are revving up for their Summer concert “A Little Bit Country”. This concert is coming to Lion’s Head United Church July 13 and Tobermory United Church July 14 both at 7:00pm. Admission is by donation. The group invites you to stay and share some light refreshments after the performances.

The Spirit Singers have been a part of the Bruce Peninsula since 1989 with a couple of years hiatus from concerts due to Covid. We are building back our numbers with previous members and new members joining us. The main requirement for our group is to love to sing and of course be able to carry a tune!

In addition to our Summer and Fall concerts we provide entertainment at Golden Dawn and Gateway Haven. Also, providing special musical additions to church services throughout the Bruce.

Proceeds from our concerts, in addition to allowing us to purchase new music for future concerts, are put towards helping support local programs such as local Food Banks, Bruce Peninsula District School Music and breakfast programs, Lion’s Head Legion, Salvation Army, etc.

We thank the community for past and future support and encourage everyone to come on out and enjoy a night of great music!