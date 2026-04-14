Pub Night at Rotary Hall April 24th 

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Your local Rotary Club is donating $1,000 towards travel expenses for the forthcoming trip to Ottawa for the Grade 8 class of Bruce Peninsula District School. We wish the Grade 8 class a fun and educational trip to our Nation’s capital!

Upcoming Events at Rotary Hall

Your local Rotary Club and Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) are co-sponsoring an Earth Day Event at Rotary Hall on Wednesday, April 22nd from 2:30 to 6:00 PM. Speaker presentations will begin at 3:00 PM (see BPEG article here). There will be several booths set up at Rotary Hall including Franken Farm Seed Company and Rotary Club Environment Committee. Coffee, tea and snacks will also be available at the Hall. Come join us to help celebrate Earth Day with ‘an afternoon of inspiring speakers, local vendors and great conversation’ at Rotary Hall!

The next scheduled Pub Night at Rotary Hall, is set for Friday, April 24th, starting at 7:00 PM and running through the evening. In addition to a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, a variety of snacks are available at Rotary Pub Nights – such as flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and potato chips. Our last Rotary Pub Night held March 27th had 20 attendees, despite the wintery weather. Once the perimeter railing has been installed on the recently-constructed concrete patio outside the front of Rotary Hall, we hope to expand our Rotary events such as Pub Nights with outside seating when spring weather arrives!

There will be a Harbourside Inside Open Mic concert and Music Trivia night at Rotary Hall on Friday, May 1st starting at 7:00 PM (with doors opening at 6:30 PM). Rotarians will tend bar for this community event while the musical portion of the event is being hosted by Trio Infernale (featuring musicians Dominik Franken, Dan Corcoran and Robert Franklin). This is a free entry event, though donations towards Harbourside Inside are appreciated. Hope to see you there!