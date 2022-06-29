In The Garden: Hints From A Mrs Gardener

Loving This Time of Year

Submitted by Joan Regan

Loving this time of the year, the birds, little critters, and even our big old Garter Snake have all made themselves known and I can get out in the garden for my early morning stroll coffee in hand.

Sadly I forgot a few potted plants on rocks, tables etc. and they did not make it through the freeze/thaw freeze Winter we had. Normally they would have been put on the ground. I do have a Hosta that is huge now and looking to be split so win, win there.

Couple of years ago I tried an Astilbe in a large container and it is doing great, so got a couple of new ones last year from “Hosta Full On” and they are beautiful with their burgundy foliage. Surprising what will grow in containers – Shastas, Lilies, even a couple of Iris have done just fine. Sadly one of my big Hostas that had been struggling in the ground did not return. She was not a very strong one and I should have babied her a lot earlier I guess.

Last Fall I got a load of top soil from POD and this Spring a load of mulch, so I am all set for some time. Grateful for the extra large bins Pete built years ago – still going strong – complete with pull down tarps to keep out the weather.

I am slowly (key word slowly) getting all the paths cleaned up and tightening them all as I go. Wider paths making it easier on this old Gal to maneuver around. So glad I have my Dad’s old tools to work with. One he called the Dutchman’s Hoe, and it is great to clean up the wood chip paths. As the years go by seems I’m looking more and more for easy.

Our little Chipmunk is coming around 1/2 tail and some of the Squirrels, but not many so far this year. The back patio is cleaned up and the planters filled with pretty impatiens and the old, old glider is still swinging… so out to the garden I go with my second cup of coffee and a short stroll before enjoying the peaceful swinging.

Happy Gardening,

Joni

