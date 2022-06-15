Tobermory Food Bank Summer Hours Update

Submitted by Jennifer Dewey

Summer will soon be upon us and the Tobermory Food Bank will move to Summer hours every Tuesday throughout the months of July and August. Please note that volunteers will be at the Food Bank from 1 til 2 pm only, and clients must call Jennifer Dewey 519-596-2188 no later than 5 pm the Monday before to book an appointment.

The Food Bank is grateful for the ongoing support of our generous community and also for the tireless hours given by our volunteers. We are now gratefully accepting non-perishable food donations in the blue bin in the vestibule at the Post Office.

Have a safe and healthy summer!