GBHS Gradually Easing Visitor Restrictions

Media Release

June 6, 2022 – Starting Wednesday, June 8, GBHS is easing visitor restrictions at all six hospitals in keeping with the declining cases of COVID-19 and the changes being implemented at hospital corporations in our South West Region. As of this Wednesday, for the majority of patients, there will be two visitors permitted at the bedside at a time, and in most cases there will be no restrictions on visiting hours. Visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination status. All visitors must continue to wear a surgical grade mask at all times while in hospital.

To maintain physical distancing in our clinic areas, only one person is permitted to accompany individuals to outpatient appointments.

GBHS recognizes the importance of visitors to the health and well-being of patients, and is pleased to be gradually welcoming more visitors into hospitals.

The information below applies to visiting all six GBHS Hospitals – Lion’s Head, Markdale, Meaford, Owen Sound, Southampton and Wiarton. Please consult this prior to visiting. Updates will be posted at www.gbhs.on.ca

– Inpatients – Two visitors at the bedside at a time – Hours: 24/7

– Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – Two parents/guardians (no children permitted) – Hours: 24/7

– Obstetrics/Labour & Delivery – Two support people for labour and delivery. Post-partum, one support person can remain in hospital with the mother (24/7), and one additional person can visit during 3 -7 p.m. – Hours: 24/7

– Pediatric (Under 16) – Two parents/guardians (Inpatients & Outpatients) _ Hours: 24/7

– Inpatient Mental Health Unit 4-4 & 4-5 – One visitor per patient (16+) –Hours: 3 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

OUTPATIENTS

– Day Surgery (outpatients) – Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons.

– Oncology & Chemotherapy – One support person is allowed.

– Ambulatory Care – One support person is allowed.

– Emergency Department – One support person is allowed.

– Diagnostic Imaging – One support person is allowed.