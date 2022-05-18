Peninsula Swans Are Back in Business

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

Now that the long-term Lioness group no longer exists the new Peninsula Swans group is busy working hard to ensure our help for our local community. The Swans have now attended three meetings this year, under the auspices of our President Jane Clayton. We are happy to see that our Swans group is becoming larger with new members.

The Peninsula Swans group is swinging into action and have been undertaking the annual Spring Road-Clean up on Highway 6 which took place on Sunday, May 15. The Road clean-up by the Swans is done twice each year, cleaning up portions of Highway 6 in Spring, and again in the Fall.

The Swans have adopted a new section of Highway 6 and now are responsible for clearing up litter in the area from Cherry Hill Road to the Lindsay Tract on Highway 6. Swan member Lindsay de Malmanche is organizing the road cleanup.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) endorses the clean-up program. MTO has endorsed this program because it fosters a working partnership between government and private groups and citizens. MTO says that budget restraints have all but eliminated staff available to pick up litter. Also, that the supervisor should notify the pick-up date 48 hours in advance.

We Swans also encourage the community to think about adopting a section of road in their area. There is no cost to it, just your time and effort. This keeps our community tidy and litter free. It can be a Provincial, County or Municipality adoption program. If everyone disposed of their litter properly we would not have to clean up the side of the road. Please dispose of your litter properly.

The Peninsula Swans will be happy to welcome more women to our group. If you are interested, call Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110.

I was chatting with some Swans friends recently, who had all come from various places to live in this beautiful area of the Northern Bruce Peninsula years ago. During our conversation I told my friends that if I had not joined the late Lioness group here, I would not have come to make many friends. My friends all agreed with me. We have always had a wonderful group of women who have become our great friends.

So ladies, if you need to make great friends come and join us as Swans and help us to help our community.