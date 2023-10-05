Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 40th Anniversary 

Submitted by Lynn Janssen

The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023! The Auxiliary was founded in 1983 in support of the Lion’s Head Hospital. Prior to the existence of the Auxiliary, there was an informal group of volunteers which included one of our current members, Anni Brejak. Indeed, she was president of that group in 1980.

Today the Auxiliary boasts a membership of 75 persons. Annual fundraising events include the annual yard sale at the Lion’s Head arena and at Christmas time (this year on December 2!) the Cookie Walk together with the Greenery and Gnome Sale add significantly to fundraising efforts. The Perennial Sale in June and the Used Bookstore, which is open throughout the summer months, round out the annual events organized by the volunteers of the LHHA.

All proceeds are donated directly to the Lion’s Head Hospital to help pay for a wide variety of staff and patient needs. In fact, during the past 10+ years the Auxiliary has purchased over $500,000 of Capital Equipment required by Lion’s Head Hospital.

With the ongoing strong support of our community, the LHHA looks forward to its next 40 years!