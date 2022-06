Submitted by Darlene Myles

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank recently benefited from the Food Rescue Program for Grey and Bruce Counties.

Seven large totes of non-perishable food items were received. Personnel from United Way of Bruce Grey transport the totes, from the program distribution hub at OSHaRE in Owen Sound, to food banks located in the two counties.

To learn more about food rescue go to FoodRescue.ca.