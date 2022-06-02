Submitted by Brian McHattie

I didn’t know how much I had missed pancakes. It had been 26 months since the last Tobermory Men’s Breakfast (the “MB”) and boy was it nice to reconnect with friends and meet new folks in our little Great Lakes town.

As always, we learned: this time about the Sources of Knowledge’s (SoK) new Seabin citizen science water quality monitoring project. SoK Board member Owen Glendon showed us a real-life Seabin and introduced ‘Inspector Seabin’, a cartoonish character designed to give life to the device and attract tourists and locals alike to take action on reducing single-use plastics.

Exclusive update! All three Seabins are now in the water and citizen monitoring has begun – keep your eyes open for the ‘Inspector’ when next visiting the Tobermory harbours.

Presently, our goal at the MB is to encourage more pancake eaters to turn out – that means all of you life-time MB’ers who haven’t found your way back yet, and of course rookies – those who have just moved to the Tobermory area, and weekenders keen to see what legendary Tobermory locals look and sound like on a Saturday morning.

The next Men’s Breakfast is Saturday June 11 at the Tobermory Community Centre. Our speaker is Tanya Markvart, Public Outreach Education Officer, Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park, who will sharing information on the Turtle Trackers program.

For more information, please contact Brian at [email protected] Breakfast is at 9, coffee ready at 8 a.m, bad jokes usually around 9:15.