Submitted by Darlene Myles

Food Bank volunteers have been working very hard this year to provide nutritional hampers to those needing assistance. With summer coming, the Food Bank program will consist of one hamper day in July and one in August. The dates will be Thursday July 14th and Thursday August 11th. Regular hamper days on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month will resume in September. Emergency hampers can be arranged by appointment on an as-needed basis, by calling or texting 519-378-8842 or sending an email to [email protected]

The Food Bank is running very low on cereal, canned tomatoes, pasta and pasta sauce. These items can be dropped off at the Food Bank bin in the entrance of Hellyer’s Foodland in Lion’s Head. All donations are appreciated. Remember, canned goods can only be used up to one year past the Best Before date.