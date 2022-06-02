Great Turnout for Lion’s Head Lighthouse Fundraiser

Submitted by Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

A fundraiser for the Lion’s Head Lighthouse was delayed for 2 years due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. As restrictions eased, the event featuring country music and dancing, was held on 21 May 2022 at the Lion’s Head Arena. Starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until to Midnight, approximately 100 community members came out to listen to the music and to dance.

For a $10 donation, attendees of the fundraiser concert were entered into a draw for a chance to win this model lighthouse, built by organizer Kyle Lougheed. The lighthouse was won by a couple celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Mayor Milt McIver said, when news of the total destruction of the Lion’s Head Lighthouse came in January 2020, Kyle Lougheed was one of the first persons to contact him asking what could be done to rebuild the Lighthouse. Lougheed had initially hoped to host this community event in early 2020 to raise funds for the rebuild of the Lighthouse, but the concert/dance had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Mayor McIver expressed his appreciation for the effort and energy Lougheed placed into hosting this event. Lougheed said he got fantastic support from all the musicians featured at the event.

Donations from the attendees to the event will be used for any repairs and ongoing maintenance of the Lighthouse.