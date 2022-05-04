New Space and Manager for Lion’s Head NP CoWork

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Lion’s Head NP CoWork has a cozier setting in the building which formerly housed Greig’s Fabric Store, now called The Mainsheet at 66 Main Street.

Lion’s Head NP CoWork will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All the regular services such as wifi and coffee are available in the new location. For larger events, Lion’s Head NP CoWork will still use the Rotary Hall.

The new location at Mainsheet (formerly Greig’s Fabrics) offers all the regular services such as wifi and coffee.

Charlotte Chinn Steps in as New Manager

The New Manager for the NP CoWork in Tobermory and Lion’s Head is Charlotte Chinn. Chinn brings her usual high energy and enthusiasm to the position.

One of the initiatives Chinn is keen to explore is creating more meetup opportunities within the co-work environment, in both Lion’s Head and Tobermory.

Tobermory NP CoWork is located at the Meeting Place in Tobermory.

If you have any questions or would like more information, visit the NP CoWork website: https://www.npcowork.com or Northern Peninsula CoWork Space on Facebook. Contact them at [email protected]