27th Annual Spring Auction Raises $39,000 for Wiarton & Lion’s Head Hospitals

Media Release

Submitted by April Patry, Executive Director

The Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation Team is very pleased to announce that the 27th Annual Spring Auction raised $39,000 for Wiarton & Lion’s Head Hospitals!

The online Auction went ‘live’ on April 9th, running right through to April 16th when it came to a feverish close at 7pm. The auction featured a fabulous range of over 400 items to bid on, from a load of gravel, to dining experiences, to local art, to a pair of Air Canada flights, to a cottage rental, and so much in between.

The $39,000 has completed the funding required for the Emergency Eye Care and Physiotherapy Equipment for the Lion’s Head Hospital, and has made a significant contribution to the new Ultrasound Machine and ER Renovations for the Wiarton Hospital.

“With such great community support for our local business, we choose to give back to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation because the Foundation is there for the community, keeping our awesome hospitals up to date and efficient,” said Patrick Sutter of Wiarton Home Hardware Building and Design Centres, who donated a $5,000.00 credit to either of their stores.