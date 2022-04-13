Danielle Valiquette Nominated As Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound Green Candidate

Media Release

APRIL 5, 2022 – BRUCE–GREY–OWEN SOUND – The Green Party of Ontario is proud to announce that Danielle Valiquette has been nominated as its candidate for Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound ahead of the 2022 provincial election.

Valiquette is a Councillor for the Municipality of Grey Highlands, and serves as the council’s Environment liaison. She has also served as the Ontario Greens Critic for Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade since 2019.

“Ontario needs a provincial government that protects farmlands and wetlands instead of paving it over,” Valiquette said. “Ontario Greens are the only party committed to protecting the places that feed and protect us, and the only party with a real plan to stop expensive and damaging urban sprawl.”

“Danielle knows how important it is to protect the places we love,” Ontario Greens Leader Mike Schreiner said. “And as a local councillor, she deeply understands her community’s needs. Danielle has a reputation for collaboration that will serve Ontario Greens well at Queen’s Park.”

Valiquette serves as the Council and Legislative Services liaison Legislative Services liaison for the Municipality of Grey Highlands and sits on a number of boards and committees including the Grey Highlands Public Library Board, the Grey Highlands Community Development Advisory Committee and the Joint Waste and Diversion Committee.

She resides with her husband and three children on a farm outside of Ceylon, Grey County.