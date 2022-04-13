In The Garden: Hints From A Mrs Gardener – Is Spring Really Here?

Submitted by Joan Regan

It won’t be long, hopefully, and I will be out in the garden, raking, trimming and doing all the regular Spring clean up. While I wait, there are some of my inside plants that need attention still. I have to get them ready for their season of neglect.

They have been topped up with a bit more soil and trimmed, cleaned up and given a shot of fertiliser. A couple of them had been looking tired and miserable (my Chinese Evergreen) so I cut the tops off them and put them in a jar of water in a brighter location. They were slow to react, however they both have roots coming, too tiny yet to pot up so I will keep them in water for awhile until they are very healthy looking (probably October). My house plants sure do get neglected once the outside gardens get my attention. I also put their stems in water, not looking very happy yet, but not dying, so they will stay where they are. For awhile just to see.

The Peace Lily I got at Peacocks a few years ago is absolutely beautiful and had been treating me with flowers most of the Winter. Never did repot her but most house plants do not like to be transplanted. Experience has taught me that. I would buy a new plant, bring her home divide her up and pot her up in 2-3 pots, then be disappointed that they all took forever to grow. Now they stay in their original containers and I put them in a pretty pot and leave them. I discovered that the majority of house plants don’t mind being crowded together and it just sets them back by separating them. Sadly found this out with a couple of Christmas Cactus – it has taken a year and a half for them to look happy again and they’re still not quite smiling yet.

Some of my house plants love to go outside for the Summer months. They are kept in the shade, no direct sun to burn them. My Spider plant is one of them – forgot her last Fall and she has been struggling all Winter. Hope her Summer vacation gives her the boost she needs.

I will nurse them till the weather breaks… then it’s out in the garden I go. To lose my mind and find my soul.

Happy Gardening and Happy Spring,

Joni

