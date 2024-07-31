Ride For Dignity Grey-Bruce, Supporting Safe n’ Sound Shelter

Cycling Fundraiser By Level 5 Tiling & Renovations

Media Release

Jason and Stephanie of Level 5 Tiling & Renovations, based in Tobermory, have organized a fundraiser to benefit Safe ‘n Sound emergency shelter in Owen Sound. Every year, the couple cycles a section of the Trans Canada Trail and this year, they are raising awareness of the critical issues facing our communities – local, regional, and global. Homelessness, food insecurity, and addiction are many of the battles faced by a rapidly growing population and Grey-Bruce county is seeing these effects by day.

Level 5 has partnered with the staff at Safe n’ Sound, who work tirelessly to provide a safe space for people in need but funding and resources are limited. “Every human has a unique life story and we’ll never truly know what a day in another’s shoes is like. We can only respond to cries for help with empathy, non-judgement, and some practical means of helping”, says Stephanie.

The 700-kilometre ride this year will take place during August 22-28th and begin in Niagara-on-the-Lake and, following the Niagara Escarpment, conclude in Tobermory.

Jason and Stephanie are asking for donations of any amount, which can be made through the event’s GoFundMe webpage: https://gofund.me/4c829166

Level 5 would like to thank the local businesses and donors who have sponsored and supported the Ride for Dignity. “We will evolve this event each year, increasing the distance of our journey and hopefully opening it to other willing participants”, says Jason.