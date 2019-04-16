Ferndale Lion’s Head And District Lioness Donate To New MRI

MRI Fundraising is Ongoing!

Submitted by Kevin Walsh

The Ferndale Lion’s Head and District Lioness club continue their support of local health care by donating the proceeds from their annual Lioness Bonspiel to the MRI fundraising Initiative. Organizers Lindsay deMalmanche and Katie Reimer-Catteau, along with the members of the club, made the decision to support this important cause with a donation of $1,200.00.

Fundraising for the MRI is ongoing. There is still a long way to go. Thanks to those that have donated. If you have not donated please consider doing so. It is a very important, much needed piece of equipment that helps keep health care close to home.