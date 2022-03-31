Vigil for Ukraine To Be Held April 2nd at Bethel Church

Submitted by David Warder

PLEASE NOTE EFFECTIVE MARCH 31st THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO LOCAL RISE IN COVID CASES. WATCH FOR UPDATES ON RESCHEDULED EVENT.

Many in our community are shocked and saddened by the news reports of recent and ongoing events in Ukraine, but also inspired by the courage and fortitude of the Ukrainian people. We are concerned about the future. The situation is evoking many emotions such as fear, anger and sorrow. The images and our emotions can overwhelm us and make us feel helpless.

Even in our small corner of the world, we can do something.

Bethel Church, 18 Ferndale Road in Lion’s Head, has graciously agreed to be the host location so our community can gather for a “Vigil for Ukraine”. Bethel Church is a familiar, safe and comfortable space for most everyone in our community. It is among our primary community gathering places.

“Vigil for Ukraine” will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 7:00 pm.

This is an opportunity for us to gather as a community and bear witness to the atrocities that are occurring, demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and pledge to each other that we will keep watch until peace returns to their country.

The formal program will be about 30 minutes long and will be a mix of silent reflections, music and prayers. Some may wish to stay beyond that for their own personal quiet time to pray, reflect or meditate. Others may want to be able to speak to someone.

All are welcome. Come alone, bring friends.

Wear some yellow and blue, or whatever colour you choose. Maybe a colour that expresses how you are feeling.