Red Schoolhouse Gallery Artist Spotlight: Denise Callaghan and Stuart Burgess

Submitted by Janet Whittington

The Red Schoolhouse Gallery is open for the 2025 season. Two member artists of the co-operative gallery are Denise Callaghan and Stuart Burgess.

Denise (she/her) is an encaustic/mixed media artist who divides her time between the rocky shorelines of Georgian Bay and the luscious countryside of Essex County. She is a member of the Bruce Peninsula Society of Artists, and Treasurer on their Board of Directors. Her art is grounded in the belief that in the midst of our lives, we must find the magic that makes our souls soar.

Photo: Artwork by Denise Callaghan.

Stuart has enjoyed life on the Northern Bruce/Saugeen for over 30 years, living in the bush surrounded by nature. His work reflects the respect he holds for the creatures that inhabit his environment, from the humble salamander to the mighty black bear. The brightly coloured acrylic paintings and the graphic black and white linoprints are filled with images of the animals and birds that share this sacred place. Photo: Artwork by Stuart Burgess.

During May, June, September and October, the gallery is open every Saturday, Sunday and holiday Monday from 11am to 5pm. During July and August, the gallery is open from Thursday to Monday.