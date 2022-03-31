A Cantata Choir for Holy Week – “In Calvary’s Shadow” Tenebrae Service

Submitted by David Warder

Following a successful and safe Christmas Cantata performance, we have kept the choir going to prepare a Cantata for Holy Week, leading up to Easter.

Many pandemic restrictions and mandates were in effect at the time we started this round of rehearsals. (In fact, when the choir members agreed to sing, we were not even permitted to rehearse.) As a result, the choir has a very COVID feel to it, as it did at Christmas. We are a small group of singers with the appearance of a church choir, but we really are a community choir. We live in Tobermory in the north to the Hope Bay and Pike Bay areas in the south and scattered throughout the peninsula in between. This group of 10 singers has picked up where the full choir left off, by performing the Cantata we had almost completely learned when COVID shut us down in 2020.

The Cantata is a Tenebrae Service entitled “In Calvary’s Shadow.” As a Cantata, Jesus’ journey from betrayal through crucifixion is retold via scripture readings, sound effects, vocal solos and choral arrangements of spirituals, gospel hymns and contemporary songs. As a Tenebrae Service, the Cantata further incorporates the ritual extinguishing of seven candles until the church is in total darkness. We also like to give everyone who so desires an opportunity to share in The Meal or Communion and we have found a way that we can continue to do this safely.

Three Performances Planned

We are planning for three performances of the Cantata:

• Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30 pm at St. John’s United Church, 528 Berford Street in Wiarton

• Good Friday, April 15 at 10:30 am and again at 7:30 pm at Bethel Church, 18 Ferndale Road in Lion’s Head.

There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted to cover the choir’s costs with any surplus being donated to the Redevelopment of Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head.

At the time of writing, we are not anticipating any pandemic restrictions for our audiences. Please be kind to one another. There will be sanitizing stations at all entrances. Please use them. If someone would prefer to have some distance, please honour that. Masking is encouraged but no longer mandatory. The situation is constantly changing so I’d recommend you at least tuck a mask in your pocket in case, by Holy Week, one of these buildings wants us to be wearing masks. I’d like us to be able to continue to offer the Cantata in a safe way. Please respect one another’s choices including those of the people willing to allow us to gather in their buildings. After 2 years of practising how to live with the virus, I am confident that everyone who comes is going to honour and respect everyone else who is there.

So, if you’ve ever come before, I think this is going to be very similar to what it was in the past with the exception of the size of our choir and the way we will share in The Meal. If you think this is for you and you’re comfortable with coming out I know the Cantata will be meaningful and we will do what we can to keep it safe. We would love to see you!