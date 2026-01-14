THSA Continues Health and Wellbeing Series with January 22nd Talk On Osteoporosis

Submitted by Brad Gibbs, THSA

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) is excited to start the 2026 Health and Wellbeing series with a talk on osteoporosis. 2 million Canadians are affected by osteoporosis and at least 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men will suffer from an osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime.

Nancy Dunbar, retired from nursing and now a volunteer with Osteoporosis Canada, will deliver an interactive and educational session on a disease that slowly, quietly weakens bones, and is often undiagnosed – even when it breaks them.

Nancy will explain what Osteoporosis is, its causes, risk factors, treatment and how to live well with the disease.

Please join us for this informative talk at the Parks Canada Visitor Center Theatre, 120 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory on Thursday January 22 at 1 pm. Refreshments will be provided. This is a free event.