Lion’s Head Friendship Club News: Easter Dinner April 9th

Submitted by Maxine Catteau

Spring is in the air, people are having the urge to get out and about. The Lion’s Head friendship club is seeing the benefit of that with so many new members and our numbers are growing with close to 100 members.

It’s certainly great seeing so many new faces out to our cards which are Monday and Friday at 1 PM for bid euchre and Wednesday at 7 PM for regular euchre. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to play or feel a little bit rusty as we’ve all been there. We have lots of willing teachers.

We’ve also just had our first Saturday night light supper and game night. It was certainly a great success with over 40 people out to it. If you missed it, the next one is coming on Saturday, April 9 at 5 PM. It is our Easter dinner with all the trimmings and following with games and cards again. Please let us know if you were coming as seating is limited. The cost is $10.00 for members.

The following Thursday, April 14 at 12 o’clock is our soup day. Cost is $5.00 for members or $6.00 for non-members, again followed by an afternoon of fun.

We would especially like to thank Tim Hayes and the Lion’s Head bottle drive for helping us support these dinners and soup days, keeping them at such low cost.

If you’d like any more information please contact Maxine Catteau at 519-375-0959 or email at [email protected]