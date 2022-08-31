Arts, Culture & EntertainmentCommunity Celebrations at Bear Tracks in Ferndale August 31, 2022 105 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint Submitted by Mary Morgan Photo: A few friends gathered at Bear Tracks restaurant in Ferndale for supper this week to celebrate Brian and Mary Swanton’s 60th Wedding Anniversary and Clive Morgan’s 80th birthday. Both are on August 18th. From left to right (around the table): Warren Grison, Deb White, Mary Swanton, Brian Swanton, Mary Morgan, Clive Morgan, Alison Knight and Rod Barr.