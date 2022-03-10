Report from the Principal’s Office: Partnering With Learning For A Sustainable Future

Submitted by Brenda Brewer, Principal, and Breanna Heels, Vice-Principal

We are buzzing right along into Spring – almost! We are a few weeks into Term 2, and Report Cards for Term 1 have been sent home, and by the time you read this, we will almost be to March Break!

Secondary Outers were able to have one night of Practice Winter Camp, which they do here at BPDS, and then they did one night at the Bluewater Outdoor Education Centre. The trip was modified with bus cancellations, but it was able to happen nonetheless! Secondary Girls Volleyball have just finished their season, and students have started Badminton!

Learning for a Sustainable Future (LSF) Sustainable Future School

As you may know, both BPDS and St. Edmund’s are proudly UNESCO Associated schools, meaning we integrate the values and pillars of the UNESCO into our curriculum. To further support this designation, we have partnered with Learning for a Sustainable Future (LSF) to become a Sustainable Future School this year as part of a pilot program.

LSF is a Canadian charity that has been working for over 30 years to integrate sustainability education into Canada’s school system. LSF has lots of teaching resources and ideas to give teachers practical ideas to bring sustainable education into their classrooms, particularly around the UN Global Goals. We will continue to share more about this, so stay tuned!

Featured Staff – BPDS Junior Teaching Team

We would like to take an opportunity in each issue to highlight the amazing staff at BPDS and St. Edmund’s. In this issue, we would like to introduce you to the Junior teaching team at BPDS!

L-R: Meet the Junior teaching team at BPDS – Larissa McLay, Sarah Peacock and Emma Jacques.

Sarah Peacock teaches Grade 3/4 at BPDS. Sarah says: “One of my favourite things about BPDS is that kids know they have to go outside no matter what the weather brings each day. It can be snowing, blowing, raining and kids are ready for it.” Sarah loves to take her class outside and explore nature. She has recently partnered with the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club and Marg Glendon’s efforts to arrange scientists and volunteers as they explore and enjoy the trails.

Emma Jacques is currently teaching Grade 4/5, covering Ms. Sweatman’s maternity leave this year. Emma has been a great addition to the BPDS team! Emma says: “My favourite thing about teaching at BPDS is the supportive staff and community.”

Larissa McLay teaches Grade 5/6 at BPDS. When it comes to choosing her favourite things about teaching at BPDS, she couldn’t pick just one, so she picked three things! She says: “I love how much I learn from my students. They have such diverse knowledge and it’s amazing to understand what ignites their brain. Equally to that, I love the sense of community. Teaching in a small town is a unique experience that makes you feel like part of the bigger picture of life. Lastly, I adore our connection to nature and the environment. Across all grades we show our appreciation and try to get outside as much as possible.”

Student Demographic Census

Bluewater District School Board is organizing a Student Demographic Census. All junior kindergarten to Grade 12 students will be provided access to this confidential questionnaire in April 2022.

The goal of the census is to collect accurate and objective demographic data that will describe the current student population, across all municipalities, grades, and school communities; identify barriers to student success and well-being, including barriers to student achievement, equity, and inclusion within schools; and inform new and existing instructional programming and supports to better support the achievement and well-being of BWDSB students.

If you have any questions, visit BWDSB’s designated web page at www.bwdsb.on.ca/students/student_demographic_census. Additional information will be shared by the school as we get closer to the Student Demographic Census.

If you don’t already follow our Facebook page, you can follow us at Bruce Peninsula DS to see all of the amazing things happening at the school. If you ever have questions or concerns, give us a call at (519) 793-3211 or by email: [email protected] and [email protected]