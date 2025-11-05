Halloween Spooktacular Draws Crowd of Scary (and Cute) Trick-Or-Treaters

By Martha Aitkin,

Bruce Peninsula Press

This fun and spooky event at the Tobermory Community Centre, hosted by the Bruce Peninsula Real Estate Team, is always a big hit with children of all ages in the Tobermory area. The 2025 Spooktacular was no exception. Witches and fairies, dinosaurs, Spidermen and vampires, ghosts and goblins galore! There were many delightful and imaginative costumes on display.

Did you see the Minecraft guy? And how about the Rock Star?

The Tao family came dressed as Scooby-Doo characters, and they looked great! Now that baby Wilfred is very mobile and not very shy, he kept his papa chasing a ghost all night! Christine Tao reported that Ellie chooses the family’s Halloween themes, and she will do just about anything to get Henry (dad) dressed as a woman!

Many of the older children actually got to enjoy some door-to-door trick-or-treating on the warm but windy night. It was not raining or snowing! Could this really be Halloween?