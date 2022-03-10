Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News: Cancellation of Green No Dinner Dinner Fundraiser

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

As previously posted on our Club facebook page, we regret to inform you that our Rotary Green No Dinner Dinner Fundraiser (originally planned for March 17th) to raise funds for our scholarship program has been cancelled.

Due to the lottery licensing requirements of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario which are enforced by the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, the random draw for door prizes cannot occur without a lottery license in place. The process to secure a license involves providing extensive documentation of our Rotary Club and a review process that would likely exceed the timeframe for the event.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the advertising of this fundraising event in last month’s Rotary article in Bruce Peninsula Press.

Donations towards Rotary Scholarships

Despite the need to cancel this fundraising event, the recent outpouring of community support in the form of generous donations towards Rotary’s scholarships program has been truly heartwarming and is greatly appreciated by all Rotarians!

Our Rotary Club continues to award a series of scholarships to graduating students to pursue post-secondary studies in university, college or trades/apprenticeship post-secondary programs, awarding $4,500 annually in recent years.

These scholarships include:

• Highest Academic Proficiency Scholarship – $1,000 awarded to the graduating student with the highest Grade 12 average,

• ‘Service Above Self’ Scholarship – $1,000 awarded to a graduating student whose extracurricular and voluntary activities best exemplify the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’,

• Keith Hopkinson Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 awarded to a graduating student pursuing post-secondary studies in a medical, health or related field,

• J.C. Buckley Scholarship – $1,000 awarded to a graduating student entering a Power Engineering, skilled trade or related technical apprenticeship post-secondary program,

• Mary Cameron Award for ‘Most Improved Student’ – $500 awarded to the graduating student whose academic record has shown the most improvement over the preceding year, as chosen by the School.

We continue to welcome any and all donations towards our Rotary Club’s scholarships program to support high school graduates from Bruce Peninsula District School to pursue their post-secondary goals. However as noted previously, our Rotary Club is not formally registered as a ‘charitable organization’ with Canada Revenue Agency and therefore we cannot issue charitable donation receipts for any donations received.

Anyone wishing to donate to our scholarships program can do so either by sending an e-transfer to our Treasurer to our Club e-mail address of [email protected] or they can send a cheque to our mailing address: Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Box 305, Lion’s Head, Ontario, N0H 1W0. Rotary sincerely thanks everyone in the community who supports and donates towards our Rotary scholarships program in past, present and future! It is the remarkably generous support of our local community which has allowed us to continue with our Rotary scholarships program for over half a century!