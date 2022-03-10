New TVO Original ‘Tripping The Bruce’ Invites Viewers To Join In An Immersive Three-Hour Sail Along The Stunning North Shore Of The Bruce Peninsula

Third installment of the acclaimed TRIPPING series premieres on Friday, April 15, 2022

Media Release

Toronto, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Premiering April 15, 2022 at 7 pm ET on TVO, TVO.org, YouTube and TVO channels on smart TV services such as Apple TV and Roku, TVO Original TRIPPING the Bruce continues the hugely popular TRIPPING series with a sail along the north shore of the Bruce Peninsula.

The stunning new documentary invites viewers onboard a sailboat for a 34-kilometre voyage along clear turquoise waters, framed by soaring limestone cliffs. Along the way, viewers will encounter some of the oldest cedar trees in Canada, white pebble beaches, the famous Grotto, the picturesque harbour town of Tobermory and some of the best-preserved shipwrecks in the world. It’s an adventure for the eyes and the spirit.

“TRIPPING the Bruce offers an eye-popping journey filled with captivating stories of Ontario’s history,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “For anyone who is hungry for travel during this unpredictable time, this documentary inspires the thrill of exploring incredible landscapes of the Bruce Peninsula.”

Following the immersive adventures of TRIPPING the Niagara and TRIPPING the Rideau Canal, this documentary starts in the sheltered waters of Wingfield Basin. Entering Lake Huron, the sailboat skims alongside one of the most unique landscapes in Ontario. The route has massive boulders strewn on its shores and a staggering Karst landscape with deep caves and tunnels carved by weather. Swimmers and sunbathers gather at the famous Grotto where visitors can access this unique area through Bruce Peninsula National Park. Slowly, the calm beaches of Dunks Bay give way to the old fishing harbour of Tobermory, where Canada’s most-visited shipwreck can be seen just below the waterline. Sailing away from the mainland, the trip ends at Flowerpot Island and its famous sea stacks.

Animated sequences bring to life some of the hair-raising stories of the 19th century shipping disasters in the area. Viewers learn how these brave crews were wrecked in storms. Then they explore the well-preserved shipwrecks underwater. Numerous factoids throughout the journey enrich the three-hour experience for anyone who is new to, or already familiar with, the Bruce Peninsula.

“I never knew this area of Ontario was quite so beautiful and historic. It was like being in the Caribbean but with Canadian cedar trees and huge limestone cliffs,” says Mitch Azaria, Executive Producer at Good Earth Productions. “To be able to take viewers underwater to explore shipwrecks in the same smooth fashion we travel on the water was challenging and so rewarding. These wrecks are breathtaking, the water is so clear, and the wrecks are so complete. It’s very haunting to visit these nearly 200-year-old relics.”

Watch the new TVO Original TRIPPING the Bruce at 7pm ET on April 15, 2022 or April 17, 2022 on TVO and stream anytime afterwards via TVO.org, YouTube and TVO streaming services. Fans of documentaries can also stay current with the latest programming and highlights by subscribing to the new TVO Docs Newsletter at TVO.org/newsletters.

Explore extra program materials online: Learn more about the people, history and landscapes showcased in TVO Original TRIPPING the Bruce:

• Biodiversity of The Bruce. Conservation biologist Esme Batten explores the coastline’s flora and fauna, working to preserve this unique landscape.

• Shipwrecks of The Bruce. The narrow channel at the top of the Bruce Peninsula is the site of over two dozen shipwrecks in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

• Preserving The Bruce. Stretching from Niagara to Tobermory, the 900 km Bruce Trail is Canada’s oldest and longest marked footpath.

• Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory. Follow the work of Dr. Stéphane Menu at an observatory on the peninsula’s northern tip, an ideal resting place for migratory birds.

