Time To Register For Easter Hampers At Tobermory Food Bank

Submitted by Linda Godhue

By the time this edition of Press is distributed it will be a little over three weeks until Easter. The switch back to Daylight Savings time will be in a few days and Spring less than two weeks away. That brings us to the time for those in need to register for Easter Hampers at the Tobermory Food Bank. You can register at the Food Bank during regular hours Tuesdays between 1-3 p.m. Or you can call Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-1010.

Hampers will be distributed on Tuesday March 30th between 11 a.m. and 12 noon. The safety Covid – 19 Protocols will be the same that have been in place since the Pandemic began. There will be no regular Food Bank hours that day, but the following Tuesday April 6th the Food Bank will be open at its regular hours 1-3 p.m.

As we’ve mentioned many times in our articles, during the past year the generosity of the community has been tremendous. The Food Bank Committee is so grateful to all the individuals, businesses, Churches and organizations that support our work. This support allows us to continue assisting those in the Community who are in need and are faced with Food Insecurity on a regular basis or even intermittently. Providing Hampers to those in need allows everyone to participate in marking a holiday along with their neighbours and friends.

If you have any questions please call Linda at 519-596-2333. If you wish to donate you can do so by donating at Peacock’s Foodland, or by e-transfer to [email protected] If you use e-transfer, be sure to send another e-mail with your address so a tax receipt can be issued. Donations of 20 dollars or more are issued a tax receipt. You can also send a cheque payable to Tobermory Food Bank, to Jennifer Dewey, 211 Eagle Road, Tobermory, ON N0H 2R0.

This Pandemic has shown once again what a wonderful community we are so fortunate to live in.

Happy Easter to everyone.