Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula: Santa Claus Is Coming To Lion’s Head!

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Santa Claus has let us know that he will be making an early visit to Lion’s Head in less than two weeks time! On Friday, December 3rd, Santa will make a drive-by visit to Bruce Peninsula District School around 2:30 in the afternoon, where Principal Brenda Brewer will have the students outside to greet Santa as he arrives. Santa will then be visiting the Golden Dawn Seniors Home, as well as driving by to see his friends in the Hayes apartments subdivision here in Lion’s Head.

Everyone is excited that Santa is taking time away from the North Pole for a quick visit here in Lion’s Head before Christmas!

Rotary Awards

Our Rotary Club recently held an awards breakfast at Bear Tracks Restaurant in Ferndale to recognize the outstanding contributions of a number of Club members. Paul Harris Awards (created in memory of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary) were presented by Assistant District Governor Sonja Glass to Northern Bruce Peninsula Rotarians Jim Dilamarter, David Hosken, Rick Paciej and Kathy Austin.

Rotarians Rick Paciej (left) and Kathy Austin (seated) received their Paul Harris Fellow Awards from Rotary Assistant District Governor Sonja Glass (centre), with special comments for the occasion from Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula President, Cathryn Buckley (right).

David Hosken (right) received his Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary Assistant District Governor Sonja Glass (left), with special comments for the occasion from Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula President, Cathryn Buckley (center).

Jim Dilamarter (right) received his Paul Harris Fellow Award Pin from Rotary Assistant District Governor Sonja Glass (left), with special comments for the occasion from Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula President, Cathryn Buckley (center). This is Jim’s second Paul Harris Fellow Award, having previously received one for his many service contributions to the Cornwall Rotary Club and community). Jim was also inducted as an Honourary Member of Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

A Paul Harris Fellowship is an international recognition awarded to those Rotarians whose community-minded actions consistently demonstrate the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’.

In addition to these Awards, Jim Dilamarter was inducted as an Honourary Member of the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula, in recognition of his substantial contributions to our Club over many years in service to the local community. One of Jim’s many contributions over the years was to serve as our Rotary correspondent, writing informative articles published by Bruce Peninsula Press each issue to keep our local Rotary Club in the public eye, to show how Rotary supports our community – Thank you Jim for all your work for Rotary and our community!

Thank you and congratulations to all our Paul Harris Award recipients!