St Edmund’s Public School News From the 1, 2, 3 Media Literacy Class

Written by: Grade 1, 2, 3 Media Literacy Class at St. Edmund’s Public School

As part of our Media Literacy class, the grade 1, 2, 3 students will be writing a monthly article to update you about current events at St. Edmunds Public School. On Thursday, October 29th, all students dressed up for Halloween. We had a great day including trick-or-treating and a pizza lunch.

Students have enjoyed three virtual library visits with Miss Katie. We especially loved when she read the story called, ‘Don’t Touch This Book.’

Stay tuned next month for more news from the grade 1, 2, 3 Media Literacy class.