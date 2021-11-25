Peninsula Swans Club Holds First Meeting

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

The Peninsula Swans are up and running! In early November the new Peninsula Swans Club members gathered together for the first ever Swans Club meeting. The event was held in the Lion’s Head United Church. One of the major activities for the new club was to swear in the new Swans Club Executive, which was inducted by Dannah Oliver. Jane Clayton conducted her first meeting as the Swans new President. Thirteen of the members attended the event and said they were pleased to see members once again since many had not seen friends for a long time due to the Pandemic. Swans members are already volunteering for charity events, as they did in the past when in the local Lioness club.

It should be noted that the Peninsula Swans club is not alone. Swans clubs are now fully operative in many communities across Ontario, and also in other parts of Canada. In addition, Swans clubs are now functioning in the U.S., Britain, India, Australia and New Zealand – and the clubs are growing.

Peninsula Swans are looking for new members and any women who wish to join the organization will be very welcome. If you are looking for a fun group, to meet new friends, as well as help your community, the Peninsula Swans is the place to be. The Swans attend meetings once each month, except for the months of July and August. For those who wish to come and enjoy meeting new friends, and help raising funds for our community, contact Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110.

Meetings are the 1st Wednesday of each month. Next scheduled meeting will be in the evening on December 1st 2021 at Bear Tracks in Ferndale. January 5th will be the first meeting in the New Year and will be held at the Swan Lake Legion on Highway 6. An evening meal will be provided by the Swan Lake Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary. We look forward to meeting new friends.

The New Executive of the Peninsula Swans Club are (L-R) Katie Reimer-Catteau, Vice-President; Jane Clayton, President; Bev Miller, Treasurer; and Roberta Mielhausen, Secretary. Missing from the picture is Cathy McLay, Immediate Past President.

Peninsula Swans Club Assists

Lion’s Head Food Bank

Christmas is coming and Peninsula Swans are helping those in need by providing funding to the Lion’s Head Food Bank, a voluntary organization coordinated by Darlene Myles. Darlene, is assisted by five volunteers who provide food for 22 clients. Each month, fresh and canned food goes out to singles, and also families. The food is provided in hampers, while special hampers are provided at Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving.

Darlene asks that if anyone knows someone who needs help, please contact the Food Bank on their behalf.

For those who wish to assist the Lion’s Head Food Bank, there is a need for rice, cereal, peanut butter and canned tomatoes. In addition to funding to the Lion’s Head Food Bank, all Swan members who attended the first Peninsula Swans meeting were requested to bring items with them to be forwarded to the food bank.

Again this year, the Food Bank will be looking for donations of toys or money so that needy children will receive a visit from Santa. The local police force gather these items outside of Hellyer’s Grocery Store in Lion’s Head in December 4 this year. The police force will be active outside of Hellyer’s Grocery Store from 9:30am to 3:30pm. All toys and money collected go to the Lion’s Head Food Bank.

Please bear in mind that some of our neighbours may need help, and a donation to the Food Bank will be gratefully accepted. For more information call 519-378-8842, or also text or call that number. For those online, go to [email protected] or send e-transfer to your bank.

L-R: Lion’s Head Food Bank volunteer Sheryl with Peninsula Swans Treasurer Bev Miller.

Swans Hold Roadside Cleanup

On Sunday October 31, 2021, a small group of women members of the SWANS Club walked four km along Highway 6 from Everett Side Road to Cherry Hill Road, picking up garbage. The road area is part of a road program promoted by Bruce County and MTO. The women picked up eight large bags to take to the dump.

There was much trash to be found and picked up due to the fact that during 2020, and most of the year of 2021, the group was unable to pick up garbage during the Pandemic. We are now trying to keep litter out of our roads and out of the ditches. Since we are a small team, at this time, we ask drivers to keep litter inside the vehicle and dispose of it when you get home. In that way, it keeps trash off our highways.