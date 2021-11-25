Jack o’lanterns Illuminate Pathway At 2nd Annual Pumpkin Parade

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Starting at Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion Jack o’lanterns lined the pathway winding towards the Harbourside Stage on November 1, 2021 for the Second Annual Pumpkin Parade.

By 5 p.m. many of the jack o’lanterns were already dropped off by their owners, awaiting their chance to shine. With appropriate mood lighting being supplied by the Lion’s Head night skies, the jack o’lanterns illuminated the area and attendees enjoyed strolling along looking at the myriad of sizes, colours and designs of the jack o’lanterns and selecting their favorites.

The Martens Family enjoy an evening out at the 2nd Annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade.

Jack o’lanterns lined the pathway from the Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion to the Harbourside Stage.

Brian Taylor enjoys the carved creations at the 2nd Annual Pumpkin Parade.

Pumpkin Parade Tradition Continues

The Pumpkin Parade tradition originated in Toronto and with the parade being held the night after Halloween, it gave everyone another opportunity to get out and enjoy the creative talents of the pumpkin carvers.

Organizer Dominic Wong first saw a Pumpkin Parade in Yellowknife and on moving to Northern Bruce felt it would be a great community event for Lion’s Head.

The first event in Lion’s Head was held in 2020, and it was one of the first public events during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pumpkin Parade was very compatible with COVID-19 safety protocols since the event is held in a well ventilated area with sufficient room for social distancing.

Wong says the clock is already ticking down for the Third Annual Pumpkin Parade. They hope to expand the event to include a juried competition for best jack o’lantern and to serve hot chocolate to those souls who brave the weather conditions to attend the pumpkin parade.

They hope to see everyone again on November 1 2022.