Submitted by Sharon Amos

If you haven’t already had a walk-through of one of the few remaining historic places in Tobermory, and one of the last former wireless stations (relatively unmodified) on the Great Lakes, here is your chance. One of the owners, Sharon Amos, daughter of the late Arthur Amos, is opening the doors on October 12th, 2021 from 2 pm to 6 pm. The address is 60 Elgin Street, and there is parking in the lot.

Entry is $25/person and you get the latest publication (hot off the presses) of the Story of Trails End Lodge with your entry fee. If you already have the book, or are part of a group, the admission is $5/person.

Coffee/cold drinks and snacks will be included. The author Scarlett Janusas will be there too to sign your book if you would like your copy autographed. Some artifacts will also be out on display.

If you have stories to share about this facility and its former occupants/users – we would be pleased to hear them and to see any photographs as well.

Proceeds from the tour will go to the Ontario Marine Heritage Arthur Amos Marine Heritage Fund.