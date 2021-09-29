A Safe Hunt is a Successful Hunt – Message From OCOA

OCOA Media Release

September 20, 2021 – With both small game and big game hunting seasons opening across the Province of Ontario the Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) would like to remind hunters to put safety first.

“Any hunter planning to head out into the field this fall should keep safe hunting practices as a top priority,” says OCOA President Matthew McVittie, “Wear hunter orange, respect landowners and other hunters and always be aware of your surroundings while handling a firearm.”

The OCOA would like remind all hunters to remember the following acronyms delivered in firearms safety ACTS and PROVE:

– Assume every firearm is loaded

– Control the muzzle direction at all times

– Trigger finger must be kept off the trigger and out of the trigger guard

– See that the firearm is unloaded – PROVE it safe

– Point the firearm in the safest available direction

– Remove all ammunition

– Observe the chamber

– Verify the feeding path

– Examine the bore

With new moose hunting regulations coming into effect in many parts of the province this year, moose hunters are encouraged to review the Hunting Regulations Summary.

“We wish everyone a safe, enjoyable and successful hunt,” says McVittie, “Safe, responsible and legal hunting are crucial to ensuring future generations will be able to enjoy our natural resources.”

Anyone with information about a natural resources or public safety related offence is encouraged to call the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry violation reporting line at 1-877-847-7667, contact their local Conservation Officer directly, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more information about natural resources regulations and enforcement please visit the OCOA website at http://www.ocoa.ca or contact your local Conservation Officer.