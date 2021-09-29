Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Price Increases and Proof of Vaccination Required

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

As many know and understand, the pandemic has brought many changes to how we go about our day-to-day activities. Social distancing, wearing face masks, visiting your bubble and hand sanitizing has become the rule not the exception, and now we have another change to adopt into our daily lives – proof of vaccination. As of September 22, in order to enter the branch you will have to show the government issued proof of vaccination and photo ID as per the Province of Ontario regulations. If you cannot comply, or refuse to comply, that is your prerogative, but the branch has the right to refuse entry. Also, remember we are mandated to do this, so don’t give the person checking for compliance a hard time.

It is also imperative that while at the branch whenever you are not seated to wear your face mask and that also includes no visiting from table to table. Once again we have to abide by the provincial regulations.

Another change that Covid has brought is price increases. To that end, the cost to purchase the dinners for the Meat Draw has increased significantly. No one’s to blame, it’s just the way it is, but in order to cover those increased costs the price for the Meat Draw is increasing on Saturday, September 25. The cost for Meat Draw will now be $7.00 for 3 draws plus the bonus draw or $3.00 for each draw. As there has not been a price increase since anyone can remember and the increase is minimal; the Meat Draw should not be negatively affected.

Military Service Recognition Book

The 7th edition of the Military Service Recognition Book is now available at the Legion. 14 local Veterans are listed in the book and Kandice has a list of the Veterans. Please see Kandice if interested.

Membership Renewal

You can take advantage of the Earlybird Renewal Program which ends November 30. Cost is $45 to renew during the Earlybird and $50 afterwards. All new Memberships start at $50.

The easiest way to renew is to e-transfer. Just go to the branch website, click on the donate button and please put in the memo that this is for your membership renewal.

Things to Do –

Trivia Nights are Back!

Trivia Nights are back! The next Trivia Night is Friday, October 8.

Darts for Fun is every Thursday at 7:30 pm.

The Meat Draws takes place every Saturday at 4:30 pm.

Events are at the branch unless otherwise noted. Branch hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm (or earlier… it’s up to Kandice).

Please note that all Covid requirements are in place and enforced; so bring and wear your mask, maintain distance and use hand sanitizer. Proof of vaccine required. Thank you.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.