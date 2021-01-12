Bruce County Offering Modified Services During Ontario’s Province-Wide Shutdown

Media Release

December 23, 2020 – Bruce County, Ontario: On Monday, December 21, 2020, the Province of Ontario announced that it will move Southern Ontario into a 28-day shutdown period to limit the spread of COVID-19, beginning on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Full details of these enhanced health measures can be reviewed at: https://files.ontario.ca/moh-provincewide-shutdown-en-2020-12-21-v2b.pdf

Through this pandemic, Bruce County has actively responded with a number of measures to help protect residents, businesses, and staff. With Ontario’s province-wide shutdown, Bruce County will continue to deliver critical and essential services, like Paramedic Services, Long Term Care, Snow Plowing, and essential customer services.

• Bruce County Administrative buildings will be closed to the public until Monday, January 25, 2021, but will continue to offer customer service virtually. We are happy to assist you online and over the phone. Please note that all Bruce County Administrative offices are closed for a holiday closure period from Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Noon to January 4, 2021 at 8:30 AM and will then continue with virtual services only.

• Bruce County Public Library Branches will be open for curbside pickup only, beginning on Monday, December 28, 2020. The Branches will otherwise be closed to the public. The Library will continue to offer virtual programming through their website and social media channels.

• Bruce County Museum in Southampton will be closed to the public until Monday, January 25, 2021, but will continue to offer virtual services.

• Bruce County Trails and river access points will remain open, but trail buildings are closed to the public.

• Long Term Care facilities in Walkerton and Wiarton continue to follow a robust pandemic response plan and act in full regulatory compliance.

• Bruce County’s Economic Task Force will continue to deliver support and recovery opportunities.

• EarlyON Child and Family Centre locations will be closed to the public until Monday, January 25, 2021, following Ontario’s health measures. Bruce County is pleased to offer EarlyON programming virtually through our on-line platforms. Visit the EarlyOn page for more information.

• Services will be provided as best as possible to clients accessing the County’s Human Services Department. It is essential that individuals and families, including those most vulnerable, are well supported during this time.

• Other Support Services: Help is just a phone call away. Please call 211 if you are in need of help. The 2-1-1 Helpline is available 24/7 in 150 languages.

• Ontario Provincial Police: For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For less serious incidents, report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

• Waste Management: Lower tier municipalities are responsible for managing landfill sites, waste collection, and blue box programs. Please contact your municipality directly to receive up to date information on the services offered through this time.

Bruce County Council and Staff will continue to work hard to protect the best interests of the region while continuing to successfully deliver County Services. Bruce County is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of the citizens in our region. Residents are encouraged to stay home, to not move from region to region, and those with part-time homes in Bruce County are asked to pick a home and stay there for the duration of the province-wide shutdown.

Please help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by exercising the 3 Ws – wash your hands, watch your distance (6 feet), and wear your face covering correctly, and the 2 As – avoid crowds and arrange for outdoor activities when possible.

Health related information can be found at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca and the Ministry of Health website at www.ontario.ca/covid

