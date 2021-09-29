Submitted by KTBC&G Admin Team

Keep the Bruce Clean & Green (KTBC&G) has purchased 5’ x 7’ and 4’ x 6’ green tarps to cover curbside garbage bags, helping to deter animals from breaking into the bags. The tarps have grommets so that lines can be tied to them and to a fire number post ensuring they don’t blow away.

Each tarp comes with two Keep the Bruce Clean and Green bumper stickers – one for your bumper and one to apply to the tarp.

Just email us at [email protected] if you could use one.

Please remember our Bottle Donation program ends September 30 and will resume mid-April of 2022.

Our Municipality has continued to be supportive of our goals over the years and we are grateful! Thank you to everyone who supported us as we continue to give back!

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep informed!