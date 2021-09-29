Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: ATV Driver Charged With Impaired Driving

OPP Media Release

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On September 9, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to address an equipment violation.

The driver was placed under arrest, and transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment, where further tests were administered.

As a result of the investigation, the Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged a 48 year old from South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

· Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and

· Driving while prohibited

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 14th, 2021.

CYCLIST FACING CHARGES AFTER FAILING TO STOP FOR POLICE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On September 9, 2021 at approximately 12 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of suspicious people on bicycles in the area of George Street in the Town of Wiarton

Police arrived on scene and discovered a suspect matching the description provided by the complainant. Police attempted to stop the suspect, however the suspect ignored police and failed to stop. The suspect was stopped a short time later and placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, the Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged a 22 year old from South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

· Cyclist – fail to stop

· Possession of a Schedule 3 substance

The accused was released and must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 14th, 2021.

MISSING PERSON FROM GEORGIAN BLUFFS Missing Person Seen in Kitchener Area

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Maryanne EPP, 64-years-of-age, from the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

This individual was reported missing from the Owen Sound area on September 13, 2021, but was seen in the downtown Kitchener area on September 20, 2021.

She is a well-known street musician, who has been profiled in recent media articles. She is described as:

-Caucasian

-5 foot 8 inches tall

-130 pounds in weight

-Long, dark-blonde hair

-Last seen wearing a long grey dress

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.