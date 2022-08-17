Labour Day Weekend Rotary Breakfast September 4th

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Thanks to everyone in the community who showed up at our latest Rotary Pancake Breakfast held over the past holiday weekend – we served a total of 343 customers over the course of the morning of Sunday, July 31st! Special thanks to Friends of Rotary who generously volunteered their time and helped Rotarians put on this Pancake Breakfast! Thanks to all for making this a really successful fundraising event!

Our next Rotary Pancake Breakfast of 2022 will be held on Sunday, September 4th between 8:30 and 11:30 AM, taking place at the Rotary Pavilion next to Lion’s Head Beach, with prices of $15.00 for adults and $7.00 for kids aged 12 years and under. Rotary breakfasts are ‘cash only’ since there is limited/poor wifi/internet connectivity for e-transfers at the Rotary Pavilion down by the beach.

Our Rotary Breakfasts include pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages and hash browns, as well as orange juice and coffee to drink. And as always, all profits from our Pancake Breakfasts go towards Rotary local community projects. We encourage you to bring your own plate and cutlery if possible to help reduce waste from this breakfast event. In addition to picnic table seating by the beach, there will be an option for breakfast pick-up for those wishing to take away their breakfast.

Rotary extends sincere thanks to our very generous corporate sponsors – Miners’ Maple Products (providing the maple syrup for the pancakes), Lion’s Head Beach Motel (providing the coffee), and Barbara Dirckx, RE/MAX Grey-Bruce Realty Inc. (covering the costs of placing advertisements for our breakfast events in Bruce Peninsula Press) – for their continuing support towards covering costs for our Rotary Pancake Breakfasts!

Thanks to everyone who came out to our previous three Pancake Breakfasts over holiday weekends, and we hope to see you for breakfast on Sunday, September 4th at the Rotary Pavilion down by Lion’s Head Beach!

Rotary Bars for Theatre Events at Rotary Hall

Rotary tended four bars for the theatre production of ‘Falling: A Wake’ by Gary Kirkham, presented by Northern Bruce Theatre and The Inspired Acting Lab (University of Windsor), which was performed at Rotary Hall on the evenings of Thursday, July 21st to Saturday, July 23rd, with a matinee performance on Sunday, July 24th.

Rotary can run bars for local community events at Rotary Hall and Lion’s Head Arena, so contact any Rotarian if you have an upcoming event and would like us to help out.