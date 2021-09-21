Created by year-round resident Allison Chisholm, BP Bath + Spa offers affordable bath and body products. With a product line ranging from bath products, body products to soy wax candles there is something for everyone.

Working with essential oils and high grade fragrance oils there is a wide variety of scents to choose from.

Allison created this business to showcase the need for affordable self-care options on the Peninsula and world-wide. Offering local delivery between Wiarton and Tobermory, as well as porch pick-up. Exchange can be contactless if preferred.

Coming soon: In-Store shopping partnered with Cape Chin Micro-Farm.

If you don’t see something you like, give Allison a call or email and we’ll talk about custom items!

For contact information or to shop online visit www.bpbathandspa.com