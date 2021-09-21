Shore To Shore Race Is Back Mark Your Calendars For October 11

Media Release

It’s a little later than the usual Civic Holiday Monday but the Wiarton Rotary SHORE TO SHORE Race is back and will be held on Monday October 11.

The race will start at 8 am beginning in Oliphant and racing to Wiarton. In addition to the 13 km run there will be a timed and an untimed walk with prizes in all categories. This is a chance for all to get out and enjoy the challenge while supporting Wiarton Rotary projects in the area. Covid protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe.

So lace up your runners and gather up your friends and family to join us for another great day.

Registration is now open. To register go to www.trackie.com. Registration will close October 9 and there will be no in-person registration on race day.

For details go to www.wiartonrotary.com