40th Anniversary Lioness Fashion Show to Showcase South Pacific Theme – May 9th

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale



If you have vacationed on the island of Fiji, you may be a bit blasé about this year’s Lioness Fashion Show. If you haven’t been to Fiji, then now is your chance to forget our long winter and dream you are on a tropical beach near a blue lagoon. Come and help us celebrate our 40th Anniversary Fashion Show on Thursday, May 9th.

If you haven’t already guessed, the theme this year is An Evening in Fiji, so if you feel like wearing a sarong or a grass skirt, you would certainly fit into the scene. If you want to sound like a Fijian, just say BULA to your friends. It means ‘Hello’. As usual, the affair will be held in the Lion’s Head Arena and the Lioness women will be decorating the hall to make you feel you are at a big Tiki Bar party.

Showing their garments will be Verna’s Fashions of Tobermory, and Josie’s Fashions of Wiarton, and they promise some exciting outfits as their models sashay down the runway.

Lionesses Cathy McLay, Jackie Souter and Sandy Freeman are overseeing the whole production, with Lioness Jane Clayton, chef extraordinaire, in charge of cuisine for the evening.

This event is going to be a real treat so put on that outfit you have been wanting to wear and join us for an exceptional night out. Get your requests in early for tickets to avoid disappointment.

The event gets under way at 4.30 p.m. with a cash bar provided by the Lion’s Head Rotary Club. Dinner is at 5.30, followed by the Fashion Show at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for the show and dinner, with a $15 admission price for the show only. Please note that tickets are first-come, first-served, and we regret it is not possible to reserve tables in advance, so come early to get your choice of table.

Lucky winners will receive prizes that have been generously contributed by local businesses and individuals. As always, the Lioness event is for a good cause. Proceeds from the licensed draw proceeds will be donated to the MRI campaign.

For tickets, call Connie Tackaberry at 519-793-3877.