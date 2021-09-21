Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News

New & Improved Christmas Lighthouse Ornaments Coming Soon

Submitted by Jim Dilamarter

Rotary will be selling our ‘new and improved’ Christmas Lighthouse Ornaments starting in October. Two hundred have been ordered from our supplier and, as soon as we receive our shipment, we shall let you know in this newspaper and on our Facebook page. This year’s ornaments are pewter and are larger than our first offering last year. We know you will like them. They will be selling for $20.00 and, as you know, all the profit we make goes back into our community projects.

Watch, in the weeks ahead, for more information on how you can order yours. As soon as they arrive, we will have information on our Facebook page and in the Peninsula Press.

Rotary Meetings Continue

Our club is continuing to meet via Zoom and in person at the Rotary Hall. We are one of several clubs meeting in this ‘hybrid’ fashion to keep members safe.

If you have been thinking about being part of Rotary, we invite you to contact any Rotarian for information. You can also express your interest by emailing us at [email protected]

We are anxious to continue the service to our community that we have been able to provide for over seventy years. Covid has slowed us all down, but it has not beaten us. We will be back to normal as soon as we can do so and keep all safe.